Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov Murphy Updates On New Jersey COVID-19 Numbers

Coronavirus Update: Gov Murphy Updates On New Jersey COVID-19 Numbers

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 34:58s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov Murphy Updates On New Jersey COVID-19 Numbers

Coronavirus Update: Gov Murphy Updates On New Jersey COVID-19 Numbers

Gov.

Phil Murphy gave an update on the status of coronavirus COVID-19 in New Jersey.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NJShorePatch

Tom Davis Gov. Phil Murphy showed how – and where – NJ is making progress in the coronavirus crisis, with a map. Here are the… https://t.co/peFsUkSvDI 7 hours ago

arturodetexas

arturodetexas New Jersey Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 cases surge to more than 51,000 and 1,700 dead https://t.co/L5d23ha2QT 10 hours ago

TrishHartman

Trish Hartman WATCH NJ'S LIVE UPDATE: https://t.co/hveZPXL9VJ 10 hours ago

GarbieRegina

Regina Garbie RT @NYTMetro: UPDATES: — Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey said he would close all state and county parks and state forests to ensure pro… 2 days ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro UPDATES: — Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey said he would close all state and county parks and state forests to… https://t.co/1FS9OaQdVY 2 days ago

jamesdbyleth

jamesdylanbyleth RT @PIX11News: LIVE: Gov. Murphy gives NJ #COVID19 update as number of cases surpasses 41,000 Watch here: https://t.co/kO3RN4qA2e https://… 3 days ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News LIVE: Gov. Murphy gives NJ #COVID19 update as number of cases surpasses 41,000 Watch here: https://t.co/kO3RN4qA2e https://t.co/Brj7CaX5YU 3 days ago

trumpathon

trumpathon Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey https://t.co/B4vKTLtl0q 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.