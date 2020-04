Financial Focus for April 9, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:33s - Published 8 minutes ago Financial Focus for April 9, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus for April 9, 2020 SP500 UP 40AND LOCAL GAMING STOCKS WEREMIXED.BOYD GAMING DOWN ABOUT 2PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT UP ABOUT6 AND A HALF PERCENT.MGM RESORTS DOWN 3 PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP ALMOST 3PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS UP MORE THAN2 PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS UP NEARLY 11PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...THE U-S GOVERNMENT SAYS ANOTHER"6-POINT-6" MILLION AMERICANSFILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSLAST WEEK..AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICCONTINUES TO TAKE ITS TOLL ONTHE ECONOMY.WORKERS CONTINUE TO SUFFER FROMDEVASTATING JOB LOSSES..FURLOUGHS AND REDUCED HOURSCONNECTED TO THE PANDEMIC.MORE THAN 14 MILLION AMERICANWORKERS HAVE APPLIED FORJOBLESS BENEFITS SINCEMID-MARCH.IF YOU HAVE DIRECT DEPOSIT..YOU SHOULD SEE YOUR STIMULUSCHECK NEXT WEEK.PAPER CHECKS START GOING OUTTHE FIRST WEEK OF MAY.THE I-R-S WILL ALSO MAILLETTERS TO YOUR LAST KNOWNADDRESS ONCE THE RELIEF PAYMENTIS PAID.IT WILL INCLUDE INFORMATION ONHOW TO REPORT IT...IF YOU DON'T GET THE PAYMENT.WHAT'S NOT CLEAR YET IS...HOW THE I- R-S WILL GET MONEYTO SOME LOW INCOME WORKERS..CERTAIN VETERANS ANDINDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIESWHO ARE NOT REQUIRED TO FILERETURNS.THOSE ON SOCIAL SECURITY WILLNOT HAVE TO TAKE ANY EXTRASTEPS TO GET THE RELIEF MONEY.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..





You Might Like

Tweets about this