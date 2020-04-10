Global  

Here's how the world's doing against COVID-19 as of April 10th

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
From the global number of confirmed cases surpassing 1.5 million to Paris tightening its lockdown restrictions... We take a look at how COVID-19 has affected the world as of April 10th, 2020.

