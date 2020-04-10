WHO chief accuses Taiwan of racism, Taiwan denies accusations

GENEVA — During a press conference on Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been receiving racist comments and death threats from Taiwan for months.

Now, what's interesting to us here at TomoNews is that he said quote, "this attack came from Taiwan." Does he mean China?

We're just saying because, you know, isn't Taiwan part of China in his world?

Hmmm.

He also made it a point to say that the whole African community had been insulted by these comments and that he would not tolerate it.

Wait till he hears about the Uighur internment camps in China.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry replied to the allegations on Thursday in a statement saying that Taiwan understood quote, 'how he feels given that the 23 million people of Taiwan have long experienced the serious political discrimination of the international health system' end quote.

But I mean, let's not forget who really is behind this brawl.

Yes, we mean Winnie the Xi.

For those of you who don't know, although Taiwan is clearly doing something well in terms of containing the spread of the coronavirus, it is still not allowed to participate in the WHO.

This is because China uses its economic clout to keep Taiwan from joining the organization.

According to Beijing, "Taiwan as a province of China is completely not qualified and has no right to participate in it." And, as per usual, the rest of the world kowtows to China and follows its lead.

But no worries, guys.

Taiwan has managed to fight its way through this pandemic without the WHO's help.

According to data from Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control, since January there have been 380 confirmed cases and five deaths in this country of 23 million people.

Much less than predicted and far less than China.

So, yeah, you can keep that spot in the WHO, Xi, Taiwan doesn't need it.