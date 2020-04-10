Global  

Was I Really Kidnapped Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Was I Really Kidnapped Movie

Was I Really Kidnapped Movie

Was I Really Kidnapped Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: When the detectives won’t believe she was abducted, a woman must do her own investigation to identify the person who kidnapped her.

Inspired by a true story.

Elle (Michelle Mylett) is abducted, abused, tormented and then suddenly released on the side of the road with no explanation.

Her boyfriend Billy (Jacob Blair) and sister Jen (Anna Hardwick) rush to her aid after she’s recovered by the police.

But the reunion is derailed by detectives who start to find discrepancies within each retelling of the events leading up to Elle’s capture.

As they continue to hear more of the story, suspicion leads them to think that Elle might not be telling the whole truth.

Elle will need to do her part to discern fact from fiction in order to clear her name and identify her attacker, who very well could be someone close to home.

Cast: Michelle Mylett, Jacob Blair, Anna Hardwick, Kyle Buchanan

