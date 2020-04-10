UN chief warns that COVID-19 exposes vulnerability to bio-terror | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 hour ago UN chief warns that COVID-19 exposes vulnerability to bio-terror | Oneindia News UN chief Antonio GutErres warned that the coronavirus pandemic exposes the risk the world could be facing from a bio terror attack. He said at the closed door UNSC meet that the virus outbreak is threatening international peace and security and could lead to social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight this disease. #CoronavirusPandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this C123 #COVID19PH The chief epidemiologist of France warns that obesity could be the Coronavirus (COVID-19) risk factor.… https://t.co/X4iJd9JjNE 4 hours ago Cirus.Vorona @falgal @Sam_Carter_86 @ChrisDocherty2 Really? https://t.co/KMw9pxNFPL https://t.co/2rbq0MLi0K… https://t.co/iHPOBDiiiW 5 hours ago Nick "100% Genderfree" Davies RT @LisaMacRichards: The UN chief said in a video message and policy paper that "across every sphere, from health to the economy, security… 5 hours ago Steve Bailey RT @BagalueSunab: Get to the Point #Trump that thieving son of a***😡 UN chief warns Covid-19 threatens global peace and security htt… 5 hours ago ANews “Potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight… https://t.co/LVlpBylzmn 7 hours ago Caribbean disaster Get to the Point #Trump that thieving son of a***😡 UN chief warns Covid-19 threatens global peace and securi… https://t.co/WHMoBzjKGz 10 hours ago Lisa The UN chief said in a video message and policy paper that "across every sphere, from health to the economy, securi… https://t.co/8wq8ZQR2Kf 10 hours ago Dana Batnag RT @inquirerdotnet: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is threat… 13 hours ago