UN chief warns that COVID-19 exposes vulnerability to bio-terror | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:29s - Published
UN chief Antonio GutErres warned that the coronavirus pandemic exposes the risk the world could be facing from a bio terror attack.

He said at the closed door UNSC meet that the virus outbreak is threatening international peace and security and could lead to social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight this disease.

