Thoroughly enjoy the people walking or driving by.

They're pointing, laughing or running up.neighbors encourage people to stop and take pictures and let children interact with the displays.?lower third: megan chapla, neighbor sot megan 21:34some kids have to come every day.

Their parents are on a daily, 'oh we gotta go say hi to shrek and donkey.'

And so it's just been fun and very social, and very 07.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news