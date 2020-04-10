Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her latest photoshoot

When you look as fashionable as Lady Gaga, does it really matter if you can move around?.

InStyle shared a behind-the-scenes video of the magazine’s May cover star being carried onto the set of the photoshoot by an assistant.

Lady Gaga’s pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, studded leather Gasoline Glamour collar and nearly elbow-length silver cuffs by Manuel Albarran made it nearly impossible for her to move.

In his interview with InStyle, stylist Nicola Formichetti said that more “punk-rock” fashion moments will arise as Lady Gaga promotes her upcoming album, “Chromatica”.

“I want to bring back the sex and the edginess of her with materials like latex and leather and spikes and studs and mix them with couture,” he told the magazine.

We hope Lady Gaga’s future looks are every bit as stunning — but practical enough to let her show off some of her signature dance moves