Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her latest photoshoot

Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her latest photoshoot

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her latest photoshoot

Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her latest photoshoot

When you look as fashionable as Lady Gaga, does it really matter if you can move around?.

InStyle shared a behind-the-scenes video of the magazine’s May cover star being carried onto the set of the photoshoot by an assistant.

Lady Gaga’s pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, studded leather Gasoline Glamour collar and nearly elbow-length silver cuffs by Manuel Albarran made it nearly impossible for her to move.

In his interview with InStyle, stylist Nicola Formichetti said that more “punk-rock” fashion moments will arise as Lady Gaga promotes her upcoming album, “Chromatica”.

“I want to bring back the sex and the edginess of her with materials like latex and leather and spikes and studs and mix them with couture,” he told the magazine.

We hope Lady Gaga’s future looks are every bit as stunning — but practical enough to let her show off some of her signature dance moves

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.