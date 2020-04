Making your credit card payment during the pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:55s - Published 21 hours ago Making your credit card payment during the pandemic With so many people out of work, making credit payments could be hard. However, there are many different ways to get help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Making your credit card payment during the pandemic JIMMY RHOADES SHOWS YOU THEDIFFERENT WAYS YOU CAN GETHELP.DESCRIPTION: MUSIC VO THECORONAVIRUS MEANS SOCIALDISTANCING, WEIGHT GAIN, ANDDRY, CRACKED HANDS FROM ALLTHAT WASHING.STAND-UP AND FOR FAR TOO MANYFAMILIES, IT'S CAUSEDEXTRAORDINARY FINANCIAL STRESS.SO...SOT - MATT SCHULZ BANKS ANDLENDERS HAVE THESE SO-CALLEDHARDSHIP PROGRAMS, THAT KICKINTO GEAR IN TIMES OFDISASTERS.STAND-UP LENDING TREE'S MATTSCHULZ SAYS THESE PROGRAMS CANBE LIFELINES FOR KEEPING YOURCREDIT CARDS CURRENT.SOT - MATT SCHULZ MOST OF THEMARE SHORT TERM.THEY'RE MEANT TO GET YOUTHROUGH THIS PERIOD OF REALLYTOUGH TIMES.AND THEY'RE NOT FOR EVERYBODY.KINDS OF RELIEF THAT MAY BEOFFERED BY YOUR CREDIT CARD.FOR STARTERS, SOME BANKS ARELETTING CARDHOLDERS...VO ...SKIP PAYMENTS WITHOUTPENALTIES.SOT - MATT SCHULZ THERE'S NOGUARANTEE THAT YOUR ISSUERWILL OFFER THIS, SO IT'SSOMETHING THAT YOU SHOULD TALKABOUT WHEN YOU'RE ON THE PHONEWITH THEM.BUT IF THEY ARE WILLING TOALLOW YOU TO SKIP A PAYMENT FORIMMEDIATE RELIEF.SOT - MATT SCHULZ BECAUSE ATERM.THAT MISSED PAYMENT WOULD BE ONYOUR CREDIT REPORT FOR SEVERALYEARS.THAT YOU'RE GOING TO BE LATEWITH A PAYMENT AND YOUR ISSUERISN'T ALLOWING YOU TO WAIVETHAT PAYMENT FOR THE NEXT MONTHOR TWO, IT'S REALLY IMPORTANTTHAT YOU CALL AND LET THEMWAIVE THAT FEE, AND THERE'S APRETTY GOOD CHANCE YOU'LL GETVO ...REDUCED INTEREST RATES.SOT - MATT SCHULZ THAT MAY NOTBE SOMETHING THAT WOULD HAVE AHUGE IMPACT RIGHT OFF THE BAT,BUT IT'S SOMETHING THAT WILL BESIGNIFICANT IN A FEW MONTHSDOWN THE LINE, ESPECIALLY IFYOU'RE GOING TO MISS PAYMENTSAND START ACCRUING THATINTEREST.VO THE METER KEEPS RUNNING ONYOUR DEBT WHETHER YOU'RE MAKINGASK FOR.STAND-UP NEXT, SOME CREDITCARDS MAY OFFER A...VO ...LOWER MINIMUM PAYMENT.SOT - MATT SCHULZ IF ISSUERSAREN'T WILLING TO ALLOW YOU TOVO DON'T EXPECT A HUGEDIFFERENCE, BUT...SOT - MATT SCHULZ EVEN IF IT'SJUST TEN OR TWENTY DOLLARS, FORFOLKS WHOSE LIVES HAVE BEENTHROWN TOPSY TURVY BY THISOUTBREAK, THAT CAN BE A REALLYSIGNIFICANT THING.STAND-UP FINALLY, SOME ISSUERSMAY OFFER YOU AN...VO ..INCREASED LINE OF CREDIT.SOT - MATT SCHULZ HIGHER CREDITLIMITS CAN BE AN ABSOLUTEGODSEND, BECAUSE THAT EXTRACREDIT CAN BE THE KEY TO PAYINGBILLS DURING A PERIOD WHERE YOUMAY NOT HAVE THAT MUCH MONEYCOMING IN.VO ONLY USE THAT NEWLYAVAILABLE CREDIT FOR ESSENTIALSTHAT HIGHER CREDIT LIMITWISELY, IT CAN REALLY, REALLYHELP YOU IN A TOUGH TIME.VO AND REMEMBER, NONE OF THESEHARDSHIP TOOLS ARE GONNA KICKIN AUTOMATICALLY.SOT - MATT SCHULZ YOU NEED TOBE THE ONE WHO ASKS FOR THESEBREAKS CAUSE NOBODY CARES ASMUCH ABOUT YOUR MONEY AND YOURCREDIT AS YOU DO.STAND-UP TAKING ADVANTAGE OFCREDIT CARD RELIEF, IS WHAT'STHE DEAL.MUSIC STINGTHAT WAS JIMMY RHOADESREPORTING.FINDING TOLIET PAPER IN THE





