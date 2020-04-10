New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That is more than any other single country in the world.

The virus has also spread through the state's nursing homes, with 4,100 cases and 1,200 deaths among residents.

Since the first reported outbreak in December, approximately 1.6 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the virus.

In the entire U.S., there are over 450,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

More than 16,600 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the virus.

At least 95,600 people have died worldwide.