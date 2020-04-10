Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country

New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country

New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country

New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That is more than any other single country in the world.

The virus has also spread through the state's nursing homes, with 4,100 cases and 1,200 deaths among residents.

Since the first reported outbreak in December, approximately 1.6 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the virus.

In the entire U.S., there are over 450,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

More than 16,600 people in the U.S. have died as a result of the virus.

At least 95,600 people have died worldwide.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.