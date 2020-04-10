New York Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Single Country In New York state, over 160,000 people
have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That is more than any other
single country in the world.
The virus has also spread
through the state's nursing homes,
with 4,100 cases and 1,200
deaths among residents.
Since the first reported outbreak in December, approximately 1.6 million people worldwide
have been diagnosed with the virus.
In the entire U.S., there are
over 450,000 confirmed cases
of the novel coronavirus.
More than 16,600 people in the U.S. have died
as a result of the virus.
At least
95,600 people have died worldwide.