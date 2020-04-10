Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Rabbi sees parallels between Passover, pandemic

Local Rabbi sees parallels between Passover, pandemic

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Local Rabbi sees parallels between Passover, pandemic

Local Rabbi sees parallels between Passover, pandemic

The first night Passover Seder looked a little different for families all over the country.

This year, with stay at home orders enacted in several states virtual Seders brought people together.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Rabbi sees parallels between Passover, pandemic

IT'S COMING UP DURING THESPRINT.I HAVE GOOD NEWS FOR YOURWEEKEND AND SUNDAY MORNINGEASTER EGG HUNTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.