Jewish community comes together in new ways during Passover

Nats an extended traditional meal-- usually spent with friends and family... but not for those living on their own.

"that would mean three days of complete isolation."

Many synagogues celebrating online for those who can't gather with loved ones-- including temple beth israel... a change of pace-- even for the rabbi.

"i do turn off my electronics before the holiday begins, but i will be leading a remote seder for the community in just like the last hour and a half before the holiday starts.

Then i'll go home and power down my electronics."

Orthodox jewish leaders even calling for a traditional prohibition on electronics to be lifted to allow for video chats... "many who normally celebrate the seder in the homes of family or friends are taking on hosting duties in their own homes for the first time."

Traditional dishes like mazah-- can already be hard to come by in area supermarkets... made more difficult by the pandemic "everyone we know is still planning on having a seder even though they are alone."

Chabad jewish center of eugene is delivering sater meal kits-- they say it's not ideal... but illuminating none the less.

"it should be very meaningful and special.

Maybe not our first choice, but being forced into it, it's going to be an interesting experience."

Still-- from the ancient days of the exodus to now-- passover has always been celebrated in times of hardship.

"the uncertainty and vulnerability we feel in this moment brings us closer to the anxietys of our ancestors" an expression of liberation-- in trying times.

In eugene, chris lueneburg