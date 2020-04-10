Global  

Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus

Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus The president is hoping to ease economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tax cut would be implemented in the latest phase of the coronavirus relief package.

President Trump, via Twitter President Trump, via Twitter The $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package that was passed last month allows employers to defer their tax payments, but the CARES Act does not allow employers to actually cut their levies.

Trump also hinted at possible tax cuts at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday night.

President Trump, via statement

