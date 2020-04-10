Global  

Prince George loves watching Sir David Attenborough shows

Prince George is a huge fan of Sir David Attenborough.

The six-year-old royal loves watching the TV documentaries of the award-winning broadcaster, according to Duchess Catherine, who revealed the news during a video chat with children from Casterton Primary Academy in England.

Anita Ghidotti, the chief executive of the Pendle Trust, told Hello!

Magazine: The royal couple held the video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant that many children across the UK are currently being home-schooled due to a nationwide lockdown.

