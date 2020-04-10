COVID-19 | ‘Rs 1,000 each for over 11 lakh construction workers in UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:10s - Published now COVID-19 | ‘Rs 1,000 each for over 11 lakh construction workers in UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government extended financial aid to construction workers amid lockdown. While addressing a press conference, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The State government had decided to extend help to those people whose livelihood has been affected due to COVID-19. In this context, in the first phase, more than 11 lakh construction workers in the state have been provided Rs 1,000 each in their accounts.” Watch the full video for more. 0

