J-K announces Rs 350 crore relief package for people affected due to coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has approved nearly Rs 350 crore relief package for 8 categories of people affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking further on it, Principal Secretary (Planning and Information), Rohit Kansal, said, "Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has approved nearly Rs 350-crore relief package for 8 categories of people affected due to lockdown.

Rs 1000 will be given to 1.8 lakh construction workers for 3 months.

One month's relief has already been given.

Houseboat workers, shikarawalas registered with tourism department, poniwalas, pithuwalas working at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and different tourism development authorities will be given Rs 1000 per month for 3 months."

