Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, CM raises testing concerns

The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here.

Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the state needs to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

Singh, updating on the number of testing facilities in Punjab, raised concerns over COVID-19 testing.

