Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 l PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states: Key takeaways

COVID-19 l PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states: Key takeaways

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:32s - Published
COVID-19 l PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states: Key takeaways

COVID-19 l PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states: Key takeaways

PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of all states via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reportedly urged the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown which is slated to end on 14 April.

PM Modi reportedly told all Chief Ministers that he is available 24/7 to hear their concerns on the COVID-19 issue.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Prakash4BJP

PRAKASH BABU K RT @narendramodi: Had yet another fruitful interaction with all Chief Ministers, the third such one in the last few days. We continued the… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.