Covid-19 | 3 more states extend lockdown; Singapore thanks India: Top updates

Covid-19 | 3 more states extend lockdown; Singapore thanks India: Top updates

Covid-19 | 3 more states extend lockdown; Singapore thanks India: Top updates

From lockdown being extended in 3 more states, to the government announcing the setting up of almost 600 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, here are the top 10 updates on the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as Coronavirus.

Singapore thanked India for facilitating evacuation of almost 700 residents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories, where most participants supported a lockdown extension.

Watch the full video for the other top news regarding India's battle with Covid-19.

