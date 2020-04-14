Covid-19 | Vaccine's likely timeline; Maha minister in quarantine: 10 updates

From an Oxford professor's prediction about the preparation of a vaccine, to a Maharashtra minister placing himself in quarantine - here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-10 pandemic.

The Supreme Court amended its earlier order to mandate that private laboratories need to conduct free Covid tests only for the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce his government's decision on the nationwide lockdown at 10 am on April 14.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent firm Alphabet, donated Rs 5 crore to Give India, an NGO.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as the Coronavirus.