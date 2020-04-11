Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates

Global  

Duration: 04:36s - Published
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hindustan Times brings you latest updates on the pandemic.

Government on Friday denied any report of community transmission in India.

The Health Ministry also assured people over HCQ supplies and export.

Punjab government decided to extend lockdown till May 1 as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

Meanwhile, Asian Development Bank assured $2.2 billion support to India in dealing with COVID-19 threat.

