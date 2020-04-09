Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19 | Army prepares teams; Pak PM's testing; Kedarnath to open: 10 updates

Covid-19 | Army prepares teams; Pak PM's testing; Kedarnath to open: 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:57s - Published
Covid-19 | Army prepares teams; Pak PM's testing; Kedarnath to open: 10 updates

Covid-19 | Army prepares teams; Pak PM's testing; Kedarnath to open: 10 updates

From the Indian Army's plan to help neighbouring nations, to Kedarnath shrine's decision to reopen for devotees on schedule - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lockdown it has caused.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has asked state governments to not use rapid testing kits for the next two days.

The ICMR will carry out validation by on-ground teams due to a lot of variations in the kits.

Meanwhile, a staffer at the Lok Sabha secretariat tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

This news came just hours after it was confirmed that a relative of a staffer at the Rashtrapati Bhavan had been infected too.

Also, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan may either be tested or quarantined after meeting a person who tested positive for the disease.

Watch the full video for the other news updates on the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | India sends medicines abroad; Smriti Irani sews mask: Top updates [Video]

Covid-19 | India sends medicines abroad; Smriti Irani sews mask: Top updates

From India deploying health diplomacy, to Union minister Smriti Irani taking up the needle and thread to make masks - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has decided..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:19Published
Covid-19 | Trump thanks Modi; India seeks US help; tax refund: Top updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Trump thanks Modi; India seeks US help; tax refund: Top updates

From Donald Trump's tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the government's decision to immediately release income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh - here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:17Published