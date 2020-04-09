Covid-19 | Army prepares teams; Pak PM's testing; Kedarnath to open: 10 updates

From the Indian Army's plan to help neighbouring nations, to Kedarnath shrine's decision to reopen for devotees on schedule - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lockdown it has caused.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has asked state governments to not use rapid testing kits for the next two days.

The ICMR will carry out validation by on-ground teams due to a lot of variations in the kits.

Meanwhile, a staffer at the Lok Sabha secretariat tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

This news came just hours after it was confirmed that a relative of a staffer at the Rashtrapati Bhavan had been infected too.

Also, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan may either be tested or quarantined after meeting a person who tested positive for the disease.

