PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am tomorrow, lockdown extension expected | Oneindia News

AS THE 21 DAY LOCKDOWN WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI ON 24th OF MARCH COMES TO AN END ON 14th OF APRIL, PM MODI IS SET TO ADDRESS THE NATION TOMORROW AT 10 AM.

THIS COMES AS THE STATES HAVE REQUESTED THE CENTRE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN AND MANY LIKE TELANGANA, PUNJAB, ORISSA, WEST BENGAL AND MAHARASHTRA HAVE ALREADY EXTENDED THE LOCKDOWN.

PRIME MINISTER IS WIDELY EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE AN EXTENSION OF THE LOCKDOWN TILL APRIL 30, BUT WITH MEASURES TO RESTART THE ECONOMY.

DURING HIS MEETING WITH 13 CHIEF MINISTERS ON SATURDAY, PM MODI HAD AGREED THAT A LONGER LOCKDOWN WAS NECESSARY TO FIGHT THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS COVID-19, BUT HAD TALKED ABOUT SAVING LIVELIHOODS AS WELL AS LIVES.

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN HAS AFFECTED INDIA'S ECONOMY WITH ALL BUSINESSES SHUT.

