PM to lay out road map for easing and extension of lockdown tomorrow| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published 1 hour ago PM to lay out road map for easing and extension of lockdown tomorrow| Oneindia News PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am on 14th April; 2 persons in Noida relapse after testing negative for coronavirus; Private hospital in Agra sealed after emerging as a cluster; 4 fresh cases reported in Dharavi slum where social distancing is near impossible and more news #Coronavirus