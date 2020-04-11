Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:19s - Published
PM Modi, other ministers wear home-made masks during video conference | Oneindia News

Delhi becomes latest state to request extension for Lockdown till April 30th; PM Modi holds review meet with CMs wearing cloth mask; India witnesses sharpest surge in coronavirus cases in single day; K'taka BJP MLA throws mega birthday bash in defiance of lockdown, India objects to UN remark on stigma against certain sects and more news #LockdownIndia

