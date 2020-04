Coronavirus: PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow | Oneindia News

AS THE NUMBER OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA ROSE TO 1,637 ON WEDNESDAY, INCLUDING 1,466 ACTIVE CASES AND 38 DEATHS ACCORDING TO THE FIGURES RELEASED BY THE UNION HEALTH MINISTRY, THE GOVT HAS SAID THAT THE RECENT RISE IN COVID-19 CASES DO NOT REPRESENT NATIONAL TREND.

UNION MINISTER MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI HAS SAID THAT THE INCIDENT IN DELHI’S NIZAMUDDIN AREA CANNOT BE LINKED WITH ONE PARTICULAR COMMUNITY.

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON WEDNESDAY ANNOUNCED A SUM OF RS 1 CRORE FOR FAMILIES OF THOSE HEALTH WORKERS WHO DIE WHILE HANDLING PATIENTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE AND OTHER NEWS #INDIALOCKDOWN #TABLIGHIJAMAAT