BREAKING: 2 Bibb County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two inmates at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6: two inmates at the bibb county jail test positive for covid-19.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmates had quote "possible flu-like symptoms approximately one week ago."

The sheriff's office says it learned of their diagnoses thursday.

The inmates were transferred to "negative pressure" cells in th jail's




