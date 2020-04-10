BREAKING: 2 Bibb County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

Our top story tonight at 6: two inmates at the bibb county jail test positive for covid-19.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmates had quote "possible flu-like symptoms approximately one week ago."

The sheriff's office says it learned of their diagnoses thursday.

The inmates were transferred to "negative pressure" cells in th jail's