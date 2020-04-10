Global  

Makeshift morgue for coronavirus dead at Randall's Island in NYC

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:43s - Published
At least 60 refrigerated trailers sat in a parking lot outside of Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island on Friday (April 10) as New York City reported another 233 deaths from the coronavirus overnight.

The island has recently been transformed into a temporary morgue for the dead, as trenches are being dug on Hart Island in the Bronx to store unclaimed bodies.

