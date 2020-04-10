Box racer? Doctor dad is bemused as boys race around living room on days he's not on front lines of coronavirus fight

Dr. Adam Hill, working on the front lines against the coronavirus, is quarantined with his wife, their newborn baby but it's his couple of rambunctious boys that have invented the game of box racing to cure boredom as the household is quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pediatric palliative care doctor is based out of Zionsville, Indiana and told Newsflare in an exclusive interview about how life in quarantine as a hospital physician can be difficult amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"My wife and I also work at the local hospitals in Indiana on the front lines of this pandemic, so life is a bit stressful at times.

I also am 8 years into successful addiction recovery myself, having recently published a book "Long Walk Out of the Woods: A Physician's Story of Addiction, Depression, Hope and Recovery", which brings even more stress/responsibility at this time," Hill said.

"So, during all of that, we appreciate the simple pleasures in life, of finding moments for simple joys and the moments that make memories.

Smile through the chaos," said Dr. Hill