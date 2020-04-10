Chattanoogans use quarantine to beautify yards

Wdef dot com.

The more people are stuck in their homes, the more they're looking outside to their yards to find something to do.

News 12's angela moryan spoke with plant nurseries in the chattanooga area to see how business has changed this springtime.

People aren't letting the coronavirus stop them from competing for the neighborhood's most beautiful yard.

Chattanoogans are flooding nurserys and buying above the average amount of plants -- even for this time of year.

Cole webster/barn nursery: "people have to have something to do, and something to make them happy and that's gardening.

... people that are coming in are buying a lot.

Our sales in vegetable plants are about four times as much as they typically are.

People are trying to cultivate their own food."

It's not just practical plants.

Shrubs, ferns and flowers are hot targets for pro planters and aspiring green thumbs alike.

Webster: "i'm seeing a new group of people that come in here that are getting out in their gardens for the first time.

... people want something that's going to brighten up their day, and people need that when they're stuck at their homes."

The barn nursery and other local plant shops are keeping customers and workers safe with workflow changes.

Elders ace in ooltewah is now offering curbside pickup and contactless payment.

John rutter: "elders ace is know as the helpful place, and we like to be hands on with our customers... but right now because of social distancing, we have to keep our distance from customers and that's hard for us.

... we're hoping we can do everything possible to keep people safe so we can get back to normal just as quickly as possible."

Rutter says the best time to start planting your vegetables is around the good friday holiday.

Reporting in hamilton county, angela moryan, news 12 now.

