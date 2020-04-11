Cuyahoga County releases racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:13s - Published now Cuyahoga County releases racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases Cuyahoga County's Board of Health released a racial breakdown of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Cleveland and the county, but it came with a warning that many of the most vulnerable patients may not be included. 0

