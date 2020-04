First episode of 23ABC's Backyard Sports

GOES WITHOUT SAYING THAT OURSPORTS DEPARTMENT IS MISSINGCOVERING SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS RIGHTABOUT NOW.

BUT THAT DOESN'T MEANTHAT YOU GUYS AREN'TDOING SOME FUN THINGS FROM HOME.AND WE WANT TO SEE ALLTHE HIGHLIGHTS OF HOW YOU ANDYOUR FAMILY ARE KEEPING BUSY.WE'RE CALLING THIS SEGMENTBACKYARD SPORTS.

TAKE ALOOK AT SOME OF THESE IDEAS.STARTING THINGS OFF TAKING ALOOK AT BHS COACH GARRETTBROWN'S SON KNOCKING DOWN THEJUMPERTHEN WE GOT A BATTLE OF THE PUPSOF JESSICA HARRINGTON'SDOGS, GETTING IN ON SOME ACTIONTHEREAND THEN WE GOT THIS YOUNG GUNSLINGS IT RIGHT BACK TO THEPITCHER.AND OF COURSE WE GOT SOME KIDDOSPLAYING SOCCER OUT THEIR FIVEYEAR OLD NOELEL IS GOING TO MAKETHIS GOOD STOPHEREAND SOME MORE SOCCER HIGHLIGHTSCOMING YOURWAY WITH REBEL THOMPSON SHOWINGOFF HER GOALIE SKILLSAND THEN HER BROTHER ZACH.

HE'SKICKING A DIFFERENT KINDOF FOOTBALLBUT IF YOU WANT TO STAY INSIDETAKE A NOTE FROM GIBBY HESHOWED US HOW TO PLAY SOCCERRIGHT FROM YOUR COUCH.

THAT'S AGOALLLLLL.

YEAH, I'M GONNA GETBETTER AT THAT.AND WE'RE FINISHING OFF WITH AFAMILIAR FACE FORMER 23ABC SPORTS DIRECTOR STEPHENHICKS SHOWING OFF THEGOLF TRICK SHOTSKARI OSEP: SEE YOUR HIGHLIGHTSCAN BE SIMPLE OR THEY CAN BESUPER FUN AND CREATIVE.

WE JUSTWANT TO SEE YOU GUYSPLAYING SOME SPORTS.(GOLF NATS)(MUSIC)WE WANT TO SEE ALL YOUR WHOLE INONE HIGHLIGHTS FROM HOME.

AGAIN,WE'RE CALLING THIS BACKYARDSPORTS.

AND HERE ARE SOME TIPSMAKE SURE THAT THE VIDEOS ARESHOT HORIZONTALLY.

AND THENSHARE WITH US WHO'S IN THOSEVIDEOS NAME AND AGE AND WHATTHEY ARE DOING.

IT CAN BE ANYONEDOING ANYTHING.

AND ALSO MAKESURE TO POST YOUR VIDEOS TOFACEBOOK AND TWITTER AND TAGMYSELF IN THAT LIVELY AS WELL ASSUBMITTING THOSE VIDEOS ON OURWEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOT COM.WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TO SHOWINGTHE BEST BACKYARD SPORTS IN KERNCOUNTY.

FOR 23 ABC SPORTS I'MKARI OSEP CONNECTING YOU.HERE'S 23ABC'S ALLISON GARGAROWITH YOUR STORM