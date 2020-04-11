Parents of Chinese McCallie students donate thousands of masks

News 12 now at 11.

During this coronavirus pandemic, we've seen some pretty awesome people step up to help in any way they can.

My co-anchor dorothy sherman is operating remotely this week.

She explains why folks from china are helping the chattanooga community.

Boxes and bags of thousands of face masks get dropped off at parkridge hospital just up the road from mccallie school.

Parkridge chief nursing officer deborah deal: "everyone who enters, all of our healthcare workers, all of our staff physicians are all wearing a mask and so this donation is huge for us to be able to continue to make sure that we have the proper equipment to take care of patients and our colleagues."

The masks are thanks to parents of chinese mccallie students.

Aware of the u.s. struggles in getting certain cvoid-19 protection, they decided to find some and ship them to chattanooga.

Mccallie student from shanghai derek fu: "we're very grateful.

So, we wanted to do something to do something to, help this whole community.

So, this whole parents association decided to do this."

Mccallie school has over 30 boys from china.

And during the coronavirus outbreak, the boys have remained at the boarding school.

Mccallie student from shanghai derek fu: "it's a very hard time for us, because most the flight between china and the states are being cancelled and we cannot go back to home and it was mccallie which provided such a great place for us to stay here."

It's not just these masks they're giving.

The parents have another shipment on the way of masks as well as protective eye gear, face shields and surgical gloves.

Mccallie school headmaster lee burns: "for people, you know, halfway around the world to be sending items in great need here in chattanooga, it really speaks to a great human spirit that we have."

Dorothy sherman/http: the two students dorothy spoke with today are from shanghai.

They say that their families in china are doing well.

Reports show that people in china have started re- emerging after months of a covid-19