Report: MSU to hire Nikki McCray-Penson as new head women’s basketball coach

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Mississippi State has landed on Nikki McCray Penson to take over as head women’s basketball coach as first reported by The Dispatch on Thursday.

- - mississippi state has landed on- nikki mccray-penson to take - over as head women's basketball- coach... as first - reported by the dispatch, on- thursday.

- m-s-u was quick to make its mov- following vic schaefer's- departure for texas, on - sunday... by hiring one of the- big name up-and-comers... in- women's college hoops.- mccray-penson spent the last- three seasons, at old - dominion... - where she was just named- conference u-s-a coach of the - year, last month.

- the eight-year w-n-b-a pro also- has s-e-c experience... - having played under pat summit,- at tennessee... and later - helping dawn staley lead south- carolina to its first-ever- final four, in 20-15... and its- first national championship...- in- 20-17.- the bulldogs are just one year- removed from back-to-back - trips to the national title - game... during schaefer's - historic run...at m-s-u.-




