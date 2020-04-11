Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 day ago Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 11-month-old son Archie is reportedly "desperate" to talk and "is well on his way to walking" now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this