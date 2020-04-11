Global  

‘The Rock’ Tag Teams With California Gov. Newsom On Health and Wellness Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:39s - Published
It was an unlikely tag team brought together by these uncertain times.

Friday afternoon, California Gov.

Gavin joined wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on Instagram Live for a discussion about the importance of health and wellness while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

