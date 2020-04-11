Global  

Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available In The Fall

According to Business Insider, a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the public by September.

University of Oxford professor, Sarah Gilbert, leads a team of scientists who are working to develop the vaccine.

Human trials are scheduled to start in a few weeks.

Gilbert says that she is "80% sure" the vaccine would be successful, based on other things they have done.

She explains "It's not just a hunch and as every week goes by we have more data to look at.

