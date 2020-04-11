Global  

Nirodh makers enter COVID-19 fight: Top 5 stories from HT

Nirodh makers enter COVID-19 fight: Top 5 stories from HT

Nirodh makers enter COVID-19 fight: Top 5 stories from HT

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.

In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about South Korea which has started epidemiological investigation after 91 patients tested positive again.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is expected by 2021, condom makers enter the fight against coronavirus.

Also, as many as 10 quarantine camps are to come up at Corbett and more.

Watch the full video for more details.

