Wet weekend ahead

We are kicking off thisSaturday morning with mostlycloudy skies andtemperaturesin the 30s.

Today we'll seemore clouds than sunshine withhighs in themid 50s near thelake and upper 50s to lower60s inland.

Tonight will becloudy and mild with scatteredshowers at times; expectlowsin the 40s.

For Easter Sunday,a slow-moving cold front and averystrong area of lowpressure passing to our southwill keep a good chance forwidespread rain across SEWisconsinUp to an inch ofrainfall will be possible andhighs on Sunday will rangefrom the mid to upper 40s.Chances for wintry weatherwill return for the start ofthe week.

On Monday, therewill be a chance for a wintrymix of rain and snow in thmorning.

By the midmorninghours of Monday, the wintrymix will change over to allsnow and temperatures willfall from the 30s into the20s.

Some accumulating snowwill be possible especiallyfarther north and west.

Inaddition to expect gusty windsup to 45 mph.

On Tuesdayexpect gradual clearing anbreezy conditions with highsnear 40°°.