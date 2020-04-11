10,000 Families At Texas Food Bank, US Unemployment Historic Rise

AP Photo/Eric Gay Approximately 10,000 households showed up in their cars to receive food from a San Antonio, Texas food bank, overwhelming the organization.

"I don't know if we can keep up the pace that the demand is requiring," San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.

Still, the organization said it was hoping to hold two more food distribution dates next week.

Nationally, around 16.8 million people have applied to receive unemployment benefits in the last three weeks.