Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10,000 Families At Texas Food Bank, US Unemployment Historic Rise

10,000 Families At Texas Food Bank, US Unemployment Historic Rise

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
10,000 Families At Texas Food Bank, US Unemployment Historic Rise

10,000 Families At Texas Food Bank, US Unemployment Historic Rise

AP Photo/Eric Gay Approximately 10,000 households showed up in their cars to receive food from a San Antonio, Texas food bank, overwhelming the organization.

"I don't know if we can keep up the pace that the demand is requiring," San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.

Still, the organization said it was hoping to hold two more food distribution dates next week.

Nationally, around 16.8 million people have applied to receive unemployment benefits in the last three weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CenTexAg

Adam RT @JLR512: Help us raise money for fellow Austinites through the Central Texas Food Bank. A $30 donation provides 23 meals for your neighb… 5 minutes ago

JLR512

Jonny Lee Rodgers Help us raise money for fellow Austinites through the Central Texas Food Bank. A $30 donation provides 23 meals for… https://t.co/f1MROC2dBH 6 minutes ago

Cubicle512

Gilbert Zamora RT @KOKEFMAUSTIN: @KOKEFMAUSTIN - @TheHornATX - @1053thebat are joining forces with the Central Texas Food Bank for the Buy a Box campai… 18 minutes ago

libbyliberalnyc

libbyliberal RT @libbyliberalnyc: Niemuth:"On Thursday, 6,000 cars lined up for five miles at a food bank drive-through in San Antonio, Texas. Some fami… 22 minutes ago

JasonCorke670

Jason Corke（小号） RT @PaulInSiquijor: @hostilemk @PJ11850443 @yashar San Antonio Texas foodbank gave out food to 10,000 families in one day. https://t.co/JCC… 34 minutes ago

KOKEFMAUSTIN

KOKE FM @KOKEFMAUSTIN - @TheHornATX - @1053thebat are joining forces with the Central Texas Food Bank for the Buy a Box… https://t.co/5wBxcTYy6b 56 minutes ago

marcuscturner

Marcus Turner Join me in supporting Central Texas Food Bank! https://t.co/h1ZLGd1HZD via @GiveGab 1 hour ago

aleneagain

M. A. RT @EstulinDaniel: San Antonio Texas. 6,000 families at a food bank. Tip of the iceberg. Wait a few weeks https://t.co/1ueYzDhEgd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.