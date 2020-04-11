Global  

Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE

Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she was sorry if anyone felt there had been failings over the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets about this

JoyFFisher

Joy Fisher RT @RichardBurgon: What does she mean "if people feel"? It has been a complete failure. And one that has put lives at risk. https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

faith_jarvis

faithy RT @Hayley_Barlow: Channel 4 News: Will you apologise for the lack of PPE for frontline NHS staff & resultant deaths? Priti Patel: "I’m so… 3 seconds ago

BenterJess

BenterJess RT @Channel4News: “I’m sorry if people feel there have been failings...but at the same time we are in an unprecedented global health pandem… 3 seconds ago

contactribg

contactribg RT @OwenJones84: Priti Patel's "I'm sorry if people feel like there have been failings" is the classic "I'm sorry if you're upset" non-apol… 5 seconds ago

AndreaAndreamax

andrea #holdgovernmenttoaccount 🇪🇺✊🐟#SardinesUK RT @mojos55: Priti Patel says 'sorry if people think there have been PPE failings' https://t.co/RlkBOFKeKt 17 seconds ago

ThirdMan__

The Third Man (Rob) RT @GroomB: Reason that politicians continue to use the "sorry if" formula is that it works. From their viewpoint, it's better than admitti… 20 seconds ago

JuniorHammyNad

Junior RT @SkyNewsBreak: Home secretary Priti Patel says "sorry if people feel there have been failings" surrounding personal protective equipment… 20 seconds ago

lisayeya

. RT @Nadine_Writes: “I’m sorry if people feel there have been failings" – Priti Patel *almost* apologies for NHS' lack of coronavirus PPE.… 22 seconds ago

