Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published now Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she was sorry if anyone felt there had been failings over the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

