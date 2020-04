Easter egg hunt held with social distancing

EASTER EGG HUNT THIS WEEKEND.TODAY THE CITY OF WEST PALMBEACH - KNOWN FOR ITEASTER EGG HUNTS AT ITDOING SOMETHING A LITTLEDIFFERENT THIS YEAR.

CITYWORKERS AND VOLUNTEERS HANDINGOUT CANDY FIELD EGGS WHILEMASKED AND GLOVED AND LOADINGUP PEOPLES CARS AS THEY DROVEAND POPPED THEIR TRUNKS ATTHIS SITE IN GAINES PARK.

THECAMPUS MANAGER SAYS DESPITETHE CORONAVIRUS PARENTS ANDTHEIR CHILDREN ARE EAGER TOHOLD EASTER EGG HUNTS OF THEIROWN.“THEY ARE SO EXCITEDESPECIALLY THE KIDS.

KIDS ARESO EXCITED.

ACTUALLY SOME OFTHE KIDS ARE SURPRISED EASTERIS TOMORROW.

BUT THEY ARE SOEXCITED TO GET THE CANDYFILLED EGGS AND WE ARE SOEXCITED TO PROVIDE THATSERVICE TO THEM” THE CITY OFWEST PALM BEACH HAS ALSO PUT AVIDEO OUT ON ITS FACEBOOK PAGEON HOW TO HOLD YOUR OWN EASTEREGG HUNT WHILE PRACTICING SAFESOCIAL DISTANCING.ONE FAMILY IS CELEBRATINGEASTER, AND CO