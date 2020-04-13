Global  

Cheer Zone Athletics put on drive-thru Easter Egg hunt

Many people put a new twist on their Easter egg hunts this year.
- any many people put a new twist- on their easter egg hunts this- year.

- the crew of cheer zone athletic- in saucier may not- be able to hold-in person - classes at this time, but they- got the chance to see the - community saturday with a - drive thru easter egg hunt!

- parents drove their children- through the property slowly - while each child looked out the- windows to count each egg they- could see.- those who recorded the number o- eggs on a google- form were also entered into a - drawing to win a big basket of- candy.- - "it really has been nice and fo us too just to, - you know, engage with a lot of- our customers, like we adore ou- families and- our members and even just the - community it's been great.- literaly just the - amount of people that have- driven by and waved and smiled,- - - - it was worth it 100 percent."

Perry says more interactive - events may be in the cards in - the -




