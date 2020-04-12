Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading.

Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh prison in London since he was dragged out of the embassy a year ago, and is awaiting an extradition hearing on behalf of the United States, where he is wanted for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

