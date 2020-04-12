Global  

Michael Avenatti being released from jail

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Michael Avenatti being released from jail due to coronavirus concerns in the jail.

He will be released to home confinement.

AVENATTI TO TEMPORARILY BE ONHOME CONFINEMENT.AVENATTI REPORTEDLY HADPNEUMONIA LAST YEAR, MAKING HIMAT A HIGHER RISK OF CONTRACTINGTHE VIRUS.EARLIER THIS YEAR, HE WAS FOUNDGUILTY OF ATTEMPTING TO EXTORTNIKE OF 20 MILLION DOLLARS.HE'S SET TO GO TO TRIAL LATERTHIS YEAR FOR OTHER CHARGES.ADD GUNS TO THE LIST OF THINGS




MaryAbr55302226

Mary Abraham @TrumpwatcherDos Good catch, Coup. You are right. He was quarantined for 14 days and is now out for 90 days. I m… https://t.co/3w3UgBwePd 1 hour ago

Robndamtns

Robert Jernigan He’s being released to stay at a friends house. Does his friend have to be tested first? Judge Releases Michael Av… https://t.co/uWb2UBNsMP 2 hours ago

housesandme

San Diego Broker @ 🏡 I’m OK with Michael Avenatti being being released until he’s sentenced. Trump’s MAGA prison/Justice system tried to… https://t.co/EtCZcWysa9 5 hours ago

SJ4TRUMP

SJ🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Danny4denise: WTF while good law-abiding citizens are being LOCKED in their HOME🤬 NY lets this CONVICTED CRIMINAL OUT.🤬 WAKE UP AMERIC… 5 hours ago

4GoodLove2020

Love2020🌊🖖🔮♻️⚖🍑🆘️ Can we talk about something funny today? My how the "mighty" have fallen. Also, imagine how bad things must be th… https://t.co/vzd2NeLxG3 7 hours ago

DTucker88

Debbie Tucker Immediately thought of Julian and tens of thousands of others who should NOT be in prison when I saw that Michael A… https://t.co/NHTiybBqcR 8 hours ago

YawboC

Yawbo.ChinUp𝔉𝔯𝔢𝔢𝔎𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔷 https://t.co/F0h70p47xC Now where would his clients be settled over virus threat? And why is R Kelly still NOT rel… https://t.co/GJCup1CvpJ 8 hours ago

etayloremt

Errol Taylor Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison over coronavirus concerns. A federal judge granted him… https://t.co/sHD0W7ArBf 9 hours ago

