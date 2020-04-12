In profile: ICU consultant on how coronavirus has 'torn up the rule book'

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:06s - Published
As an intensive care consultant, Dr Ron Daniels says the rule book for work-life has been torn up and thrown away amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the second in a series of profiles looking at workers on the front line of the battle against Covid-19 in the UK, the 49-year-old doctor, who works for University Hospitals Birmingham, explains to the PA news agency how life has changed and how he values public support.

