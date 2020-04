Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peters And Paul Celebrating Easter Mass Virtually Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Crystal Cranmore reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peters And Paul Celebrating Easter Mass Virtually ENJOYING A TRAVEL ALONG THEMLK DRIVE.THAT IS YOUR SUNDAY WEEKENDTRAVEL ALERT.WELL, ALL OVER THE WORLDTODAY EASTER SUNDAY SERVICESWILL BE CONDUCT, DIFFERENTLYTHIS YEAR.BUT CHURCH LEADERS WILL STILLBE DELIVERING MESSAGE OF HOPETHIS HOLIDAY."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE JOINS US LIVEOUTSIDE OF THE BASILICA OFSAINTS PETER AND PAUL INCENTER CITY PHILADELPHIACRYSTAL.GOOD MORNING.REPORTER: GOOD MORNING,JAN.EASTER CELEBRATES RESURRECTIONOF THE JESUS CHRIST, A SYMBOLOF HOPE FOR CHRISTIANS AROUNDTHE WORLD, ARCHBISHOP NELSONPEREZ SAYS THAT IS SYMBOL OFHOPE, HOPING THAT PEOPLE HAVEHOPE THIS EASTER GIVEN WHAT ISGOING ON AROUND THE WORLD.THE PEWS INSIDE BASILICA OFSAINTS PETER AND PAUL MIGHT BEEMPTY THIS EASTER SUNDAY BUTTHOUSANDS OF WORSHIPERS AREEXPECTED TO JOIN CHURCHSERVICES ON LINE.EASTER WEEKEND UNLIKEANYTHING, WHO NORMALLY PACKTHE CATHEDRAL.EVEN THOUGH PEOPLE CANNOTGATHER COUP TO COVID-19 PEREZIS HOPING TO UPLIFTPARISHIONERS DURING THISBIBLAL TIME AND OFFERTOGETHERNESS VIRTUALLY.IT IS DISAPPOINT AGO THISWE CANNOT THE GEORGIA INNEROUR CHURCHES, BUT, PARISHESAND CHURCHES ALL OVER THEPHILADELPHIA AREA HAVEACTUALLY ALL OVER THE WORLD,THEY ARE MAKING USE OF SOCIALMEDIA, TECHNOLOGY TO CONTINUETO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER, ANDIN PRAYER.AND WHILE THE ARCHBISHOP ISENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO STAYHOME, ONE NORTH PHILADELPHIAPASTOR TELLS "EYEWITNESS NEWS"HE STILL PLANS TO HOLD INPERSON SERVICES DESPITE CALLSFOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.PASTOR HERB LUSK OF GREATEREXODUS BAPTIST CHURCH WILLALLOW 50 PEOPLE IN THE SANGWHERE I AND FACE MASKS ANDGLOVES WILL BE PROVIDED.WE ARE TOLD THEY MUST SIT6 FEET APART.WORSHIP AT THE BAPTIST CHURCHWE'RE TOLD BEGINS AT 7:45 THISMORNING.THEY WILL BE LIVE STREAMINGTHEIR SERVICES AT 11:30.HERE AT CATHEDRAL BASILICA OFSAINTS PETER AND PAUL LIVESTREAMING HERE WILL BEGIN AT11:00 THIS MORNING.FOR NOW WE ARE LIVE FROMCENTER CITY, CRYSTAL CRANMOREFOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".REMEMBER IF YOU ARELOOKING FOR EASTER SUNDAYSERVICES, WE HAVE YOU COVERED,WE WILL BROADCAST THAT MASS,FROM THE BASILICA OF SAINTSPETER AND PAUL LIVE ON OUR





