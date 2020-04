Coronavirus: Centre plans red, orange, green zones to navigate through lockdown | Oneindia

RED, ORANGE AND GREEN - THE COLOUR CODE FOR TRAFFIC LIGHTS WILL NOW BE USED ON THE COUNTRY'S MAP TO COVID-19 AND VIRUS-FREE ZONES, AND THEREFORE PEOPLE'S MOVEMENT.

AFTER A MEETING WITH AT LEAST 13 CHIEF MINISTERS YESTERDAY, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAD INDICATED THAT THE LOCKDOWN WILL BE EXTENED - BUT THERE WILL BE RELAXATIONS IN CERTAIN AREAS AND CASES TO ENSURE THE SURVIVAL OF THE ECONOMY AS WELL.

NEARLY THREE WEEKS INTO A TOTAL LOCKDOWN, HALF OF INDIA'S 718 DISTRICTS ARE AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAT HAS INFECTED OVER 16 LAKH PEOPLE WORLDWIDE AND KILLED OVER 1 LAKH.

THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS ILLNESS SPREAD TO MORE THAN 120 NEW DISTRICTS IN A SPAN OF 10 DAYS, ACCORDING TO THE DATA SHARED BY THE UNION HEALTH MINISTRY AND OTHER NEWS.