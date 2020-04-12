Boris Johnson leaves hospital Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published now Boris Johnson leaves hospital Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. But Downing Street said he would not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders and would instead head to his country residence in Buckinghamshire to recuperate. 0

