Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. But Downing Street said he would not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders and would instead head to his country residence in Buckinghamshire to recuperate.

Tweets about this

DFowier

Deborah Fowier RT @SamCoatesSky: Boris Johnson leaves hospital No10 spokesman: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Che… 15 seconds ago

tesssummers98

Tess Summers What a shitty headline. 'Coronavirus latest UK death toll reaches 10,000 as Boris Johnson leaves hospital' https://t.co/H1zAtyBihj 17 seconds ago

jackiekly

JackieK RT @my_amigouk: DAILY EXPRESS - #Boris_Johnson seen for first time since leaving hospital with renewed plea for UK https://t.co/knwEGCNcn6… 28 seconds ago

Jackied15846926

Jackie davies RT @nw_nicholas: Right on cue,and as predicted, Boris Johnson leaves hospital on Easter Sunday. 31 seconds ago

Kola_awosanya

Kolawole Varadkar warns 'darkest days' may be ahead, Boris Johnson leaves hospital: Today's Covid-19 main points (via… https://t.co/uPnvxWLQwh 33 seconds ago

QBK_jitensya

特攻野郎Q-TEAM RT @BBCBreaking: UK PM Boris Johnson leaves hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work https://t… 37 seconds ago

KarenPilarski

Karen Pilarski RT @NBCNightlyNews: British PM Johnson has left a London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, Downing Street says. https://t.c… 49 seconds ago

BernardMurphy2

Bernard Murphy RT @TheProleStar: Boris Johnson leaves hospital to recuperate at his residence, 4 minutes away, with medical staff nearby? No - Boris Johns… 2 minutes ago

