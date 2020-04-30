Global  

COVID-19: Boris Johnson says UK is 'past the peak' and promises lockdown exit plan next week

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:04s - Published
0
UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and...
Reuters - Published

Britain is past coronavirus peak, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan [Video]

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and has promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week. Adam Reed reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
